Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.