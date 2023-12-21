Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In related news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.