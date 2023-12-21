Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of SEED stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

