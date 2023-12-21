Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Orex Minerals Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of CVE:REX opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. Orex Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.
About Orex Minerals
