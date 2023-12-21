Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old Point Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.