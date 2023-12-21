Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
OPOF stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
