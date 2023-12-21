Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $73.41.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

