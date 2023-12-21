Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Nuvei stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.54. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the third quarter worth about $8,095,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuvei by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nuvei by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 13.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

