Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.