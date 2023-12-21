Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $402.03 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.