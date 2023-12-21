Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
