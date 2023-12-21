Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

