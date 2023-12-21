Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Target Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
