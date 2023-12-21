Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

