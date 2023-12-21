Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $692,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

