Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $196,076,165. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $349.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $354.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

