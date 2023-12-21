Nomura Begins Coverage on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Nomura started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FINV stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $438.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

