Nomura Begins Coverage on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Nomura started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
FinVolution Group Price Performance
FINV stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $438.26 million during the quarter.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
