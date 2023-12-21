Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.