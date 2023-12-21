New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.16 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

