Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,327,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,771 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

