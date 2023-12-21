NCR Voyix’s (VYX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR Voyix news, Director James G. Kelly bought 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $497,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Kelly acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $497,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Reddy acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,118.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

