Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Navient by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 33.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Navient by 144.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

