M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

