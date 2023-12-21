Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $387.17 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average is $395.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

