Morgan Stanley Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Underweight

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

