Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $427.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

