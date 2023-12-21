Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,306,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 91,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

