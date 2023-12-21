Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

