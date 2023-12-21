Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 601 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDX opened at $239.82 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.59. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

