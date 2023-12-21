Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 12,991 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.