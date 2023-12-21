Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,213 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

