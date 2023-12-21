Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.94 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.66 and a 200 day moving average of $494.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.