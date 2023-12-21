Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,258 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

