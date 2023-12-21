MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.00 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 170.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.