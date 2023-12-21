MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.00 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 170.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
