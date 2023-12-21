Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

