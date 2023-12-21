Michael Zagorsek Sells 24,609 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SOUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

