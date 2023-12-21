Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $38.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

MRCY stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,242 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

