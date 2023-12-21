MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

