McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 210 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

AbbVie stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.