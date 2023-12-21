Mayport LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayport LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52. The firm has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

