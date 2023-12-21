Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,948 shares of company stock worth $56,601,528. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average is $166.09. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

