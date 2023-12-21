Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

PFE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

