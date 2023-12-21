Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

WMT opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

