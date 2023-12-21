Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,821 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average of $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.86.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

