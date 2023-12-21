Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $196,076,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $349.28 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $354.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

