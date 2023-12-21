MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.54.

Shares of MTZ opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

