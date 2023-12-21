MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.54.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -111.95 and a beta of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

