Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NYSE DOOR opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $109.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

