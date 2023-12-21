Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,900 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

