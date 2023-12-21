Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 242.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.07).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($156,190.72). In other news, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($156,190.72). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,585.35). Insiders purchased 50,193 shares of company stock worth $12,394,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 119.36 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 273.10 ($3.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.64. The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

