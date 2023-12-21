MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 442.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 422.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

